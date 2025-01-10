Bengals stars Ja'Marr Chase, Trey Hendrickson receive first-team All-Pro honors

CINCINNATI — Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase was one of only two unanimous picks for the 2024 NFL All-Pro Team.

Chase and former college teammate Justin Jefferson received 50 of 50 first-place votes from media members after a season that saw the 24-year-old go from training camp hold-in to triple crown winner.

While the LSU alum usually speaks about team goals like getting an AFC championship, he previously told reporters he writes sticky notes during the offseason that list personal achievements. One of those was the Bengals record for receiving yards — 1,500. Chase blew past that, recording a league-leading 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns on 127 catches in the regular season.

This is Chase's first time being named first-team All-Pro. He received second-team All-Pro honors during his rookie season.

After leading the league with 17.5 sacks this season, Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson beat out former Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt for a spot next to Myles Garrett as the NFL's first-team All-Pro edge rushers.

"That's such a privilege and an honor," the first-time All-Pro said in a release from the NFL.

While fans won't be able to see Chase or Hendrickson in the playoffs this year, the two were also selected to the Pro Bowl alongside quarterback Joe Burrow, who received two first-team All-Pro votes for his dominant season.

After a season filled with individual achievements but little team success, the Bengals will look to switch things up in the offseason. Cincinnati fired defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, linebackers coach James Bettcher, defensive line coach Marion Hobby and offensive line coach Frank Pollack.

WCPO will continue to provide Bengals updates throughout the offseason. Get the latest info here.