Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson represent Bengals in 2025 Pro Bowl Games

CINCINNATI — The NFL has announced that Cincinnati Bengals stars Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson have been selected to the AFC team for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games. Chase and Hendrickson earned starting positions, while Burrow received his second career Pro Bowl nod.

The LSU alum set single-season franchise records for completions, passing yards and touchdown passes. His streak of eight consecutive games with at least 250 passing yards and three touchdown passes is the longest in NFL history. Burrow’s previous Pro Bowl selection came in 2022.

Chase leads the league in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. These achievements have also rewritten the Bengals’ record books for single-season performances. Chase has posted five 100-yard games this season, tying his career high and ranking second in team history.

Notably, Chase joins A.J. Green as the only Bengals players to earn Pro Bowl selections in each of their first four seasons.

Hendrickson has been a key player on the Bengals’ defense, tying for the NFL lead with 14 sacks this season. His performance includes 41 tackles, five passes defended and two forced fumbles. Hendrickson’s Week 9 outing against the Las Vegas Raiders, where he tallied a career-high four sacks, earned him AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Running back Chase Brown and offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. were named as alternates for the AFC team. Brown is a third alternate and Orlando Brown Jr. is a fourth alternate. Alternates are called upon if selected players cannot participate due to injury or their team’s involvement in the Super Bowl.

The 2025 Pro Bowl Games will happen on Sunday, February 2, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Fans can catch the action live on WCPO and ESPN.