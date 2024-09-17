Watch Now
Bengals sign free agent DT Lawrence Guy to 53-man roster

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have signed a veteran defensive lineman to their 53-man roster.

Cincinnati on Tuesday added DT Lawrence Guy, a 14-year veteran originally drafted in the seventh round by the Green Bay Packers in 2011. Guy has spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, San Diego Chargers, Baltimore Ravens and most recently the New England Patriots. The Patriots released him in February after seven seasons.

The 34-year-old has recorded 507 tackles, 39 tackles for loss, 17 sacks and two forced fumbles in 177 regular-season games. He's also played in 13 postseason games, including three games during New England's Super Bowl-winning run in 2019.

During Cincinnati's Week 2 loss, the Bengals defense lost B.J. Hill and Sheldon Rankins due to hamstring injuries. Their statuses for next week are currently unknown.

On Tuesday, the Bengals also waived DE KJ Henry, who was acquired on waivers in late August. He has played in each of the team's first two games this season. WR Shedrick Jackson was released from the practice squad.

