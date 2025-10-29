Bengals QB Joe Flacco's status is 'up in the air' for Bears game, report says

CINCINNATI — After his quick trip to the locker room towards the end of the Jets game, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said quarterback Joe Flacco is considered day-to-day with a shoulder injury. However, a new report says Flacco's status is a bit more unclear as Cincinnati prepares for the Chicago Bears.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport said on social media Wednesday morning that Flacco is dealing with an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder, with his status for Sunday's game currently "up in the air."

#Bengals QB Joe Flacco is dealing with an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder & his status is up in the air for Sunday vs the #Bears, sources say.



Flacco left the loss to the #Jets, then came back late. Coach Zac Taylor called him day-to-day. Jake Browning is the backup. pic.twitter.com/ZxblNXiY5N — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2025

Flacco hurt his right shoulder in the fourth quarter Sunday when he was sacked by Jets defensive end Will McDonald IV. The 40-year-old went to the locker room to get checked out before returning to the field for the last drive.

After the game, Flacco said that he "landed a little awkward," but felt OK.

His absence on Sunday would be a big blow for the Bengals' offense, which has returned to form since his arrival. Even in Sunday's loss, the veteran quarterback was 21 for 34 with 223 yards and two touchdowns.

If he were deemed unable to play, backup Jake Browning would once again take over. While Browning helped Cincinnati win over the Jacksonville Jaguars when Joe Burrow left the game in Week 2, he struggled in his three starts with the team, all of which resulted in losses.

Burrow, still recovering from his turf toe injury, has progressed to walking without a boot. However, his return won't be possible until mid-December at the earliest.