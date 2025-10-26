Bengals, Joe Flacco gear up to take on the winless New York Jets at Paycor Stadium

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to get their season back to .500 today with a victory over the winless New York Jets.

The Bengals (3-4) are coming off a prime-time win over division rival the Pittsburgh Steelers. Joe Flacco helped Cincinnati get back on track in his second game with the Bengals. The 18-year veteran threw 31-of-47 and 342 yards for 3 touchdowns and zero interceptions in the 33-31 win over Pittsburgh.

Flacco played for the Jets — who have led a dismal 0-7 record so far this season — during two stints from 2020 to 2022. During press conferences ahead of Sunday's game, he said he didn't necessarily have fond memories of his time in New York. He was 1-8 as a starter during the 12 games he saw action.

The veteran QB will face off with Jets quarterback Justin Fields, who has struggled all season before being most recently benched in New York's loss to the Carolina Panthers last week.

It was announced Saturday that Fields would start over Tyrod Taylor, who is ruled out due to a knee injury. New York is also without top receivers Garrett Wilson and Josh Reynolds. Cornerback Sauce Gardner, a 2021 UC graduate, is also sidelined with a concussion.

Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson is set to return to the field this week after he missed last week's matchup with Pittsburgh due to a back injury he sustained against the Green Bay Packers.

The Bengals and Jets kick off at 1 p.m. in Paycor Stadium.