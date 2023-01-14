Bengals' success brings 'biggest time of year' for Cincinnati-area businesses

CINCINNATI — While everyone will be rooting for the Bengals to win Sunday night, there are no losers when it comes to the region's businesses.

The local economy continues to benefit from the team's success and Wild Card weekend will be no exception. Sunday’s playoff game is expected to bring millions to Greater Cincinnati.

Cincinnati's regional chamber said the Bengals' playoff run in 2022 brought $135 million to the area. That number factors in the two weeks between the AFC championship and the Super Bowl.

They expect this year to be no different.

"Studies show that during a playoff game, bars see about an 80% to 100% increase in revenue over a normal day," said Brandon Rudd, director of Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber's Center for Research and Data. "That’s huge. That is on lots of different things — people purchasing merchandise, food and drink, getting ready for the big game, going out for the game or hosting a party at their house."

House Of Orange Sports Bar & Grill in Covington expects to see that increase.

"It’s probably the biggest time of year for us," Jeremy Keplinger said.

He said the bar's "Who Dey Shots" should be a popular menu item.

"Everyone loves, you know, anything orange right now," Keplinger said. "It has everybody pumped up."

While the playoffs are unpredictable, Keplinger said they can't come soon enough.

"Especially after last year, each playoff game was record-breaking for us," said Keplinger.

Officials with the regional chamber said the money made during the playoffs is comparable to what Cincinnati sees during Oktoberfest or BLINK.