CINCINNATI — The Bengals traded the playbook for the playground on Friday.

Despite being in the middle of off-season practices, the team found time off the field to give back, which head coach Zac Taylor said is essential to their values.

"For people to be able to see these players with their helmets on the field on game day, to be able to put a face with a name and be able to support them and see that they are a part of the community, that's important for our team," he said. "I think it's beneficial for everyone."

The Bengals built a playground at Ryan Sports Complex in 2016. Now, 10 years later, the team decided it was time to revisit and revamp the Westwood site.

WATCH: See the revamped playground in Westwood

Bengals players revamp Westwood playground as part of 'Hometown Huddle' initiative

This came as part of this year's Bengals Hometown Huddle initiative, an annual, league-wide day of community service that promotes volunteerism and encourages children to stay active. They partnered with United Way of Greater Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Recreation Commission (CRC) to make it happen.

"It feels about appropriate to be able to update things and keep it fresh and keep people wanting to come back for more and more," Taylor said. "Hopefully ,there were some families that played here and now their kids are growing up, and they're going to bring their kids."

The players and volunteers upgraded the playground equipment and participated in park refresh activities, including painting, planting and adding mulch and signage.

One player who made sure to be there was veteran center Ted Karras. Despite having his own golf event to attend later in the morning, Karras was present at 8 a.m. with a shovel in hand.

"We have time off and time to give, and we're very blessed with so much," he said. "To be able to give back even in a smaller way of helping refresh our playground is very satisfying and part of our duty."

Serving the community isn't just for the public. Rookies like Cashius Howell said volunteering helps them build team chemistry.

Noelle Blumel Players work to upgrade old playground equipment from 2016.

"It's a good bonding experience to get a chance to know some of the guys that you maybe haven't spoken to before," he said. "It's just a great opportunity to be able to get together with the guys."

With every connection made, players and fans alike, Taylor said the roots of this team grow a little deeper

"It's critical for them just to get into the community and actually meet the people that are cheering them on, and maybe that gives them an extra edge when they're out there on game day," Taylor said. "When they have personal relationships with people that are so invested in them ... to show that we're invested in this community as well, I think, is critical."