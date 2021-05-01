Watch
Bengals pick Clemson OT, Fairfield HS standout Jackson Carman in 2nd round of 2021 NFL Draft

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
Clemson junior offensive tackle Jackson Carman (left) prepares for the rush of former Ohio State defensive end Chase Young during the 2019 Fiesta Bowl.
Posted at 8:15 PM, Apr 30, 2021
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Bengals Friday selected offensive tackle and Fairfield, Ohio native Jackson Carman from Clemson as their second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Carman -- standing at 6 feet, 5 inches and weighing 330 pounds -- is a graduate of Fairfield High School.

BACKGROUND: Former Fairfield HS standout declares for 2021 NFL Draft

The choice came as the 14th pick in Friday's second round and the 46th overall. Later Friday evening, the Bengals were slated to make the fifth choice in the third round, 69th overall.

Carman helped to lead Clemson (10-2) to the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Sugar Bowl. Carman played 70 snaps in that game.

Ohio State defeated Clemson 49-24. It was the sixth consecutive College Football Playoff for the Tigers.

Friday's second-round selection followed the Bengals' first-round pick Thursday, Ja'Marr Chase, out of Louisiana State University.

