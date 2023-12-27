Bengals open practice window for CB Cam Taylor-Britt

CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt is designated to return from the reserve/injured list, participating in practice Wednesday afternoon.

Taylor-Britt was first placed on the IR on Dec. 4 after he injured his ankle during practice. He had already missed one game before that due to a quad injury.

His return means Taylor-Britt has 21 days to practice with the team before counting against the 53-man active roster. He can be activated to the roster anytime during those 21 days.

The Bengals posted a video of Taylor-Britt arriving at practice on social media.

"It's a great day to be a Bengal," Taylor-Britt said.

Head coach Zac Taylor said before practice they'll see how things go before deciding when Taylor-Britt will rejoin the active roster.

"He's been doing all the rehab stuff, but to see him doing some functional football stuff will be good," Taylor said. "He's got a positive mindset ... we've just gotta see him on the field."

While Taylor-Britt participated in practice, receiver Ja'Marr Chase was seen rehabbing after missing Saturday's game with a shoulder injury. Taylor said the team will see how Chase progresses throughout the week before making any decisions on whether he'll play Sunday.

The Bengals travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs on New Year's Eve. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m.