Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer died from alcohol use, medical examiner says

CINCINNATI — The unexpected death of Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer was a result of chronic alcohol use, the county medical examiner announced Friday.

Zimmer was found dead at his home in Mendota Heights on Oct. 31 while working remotely for the Bengals. He was 38.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Friday Zimmer's death was caused by "complications of chronic ethanol use disorder." The Liberty Ranch, an addiction treatment center in Kentucky, describes ethanol as the substance in alcoholic beverages that causes a person to become intoxicated. Ethanol use disorder refers to the misuse of alcohol.

Zimmer was the co-defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings in 2021 before joining the Bengals staff this season. He was on the Vikings coaching staff with his father, former head coach Mike Zimmer. Mike Zimmer was the Bengals defensive coordinator from 2008-2013.

The matriarch of the Zimmer family, Vikki, died unexpectedly in 2009 while Mike Zimmer was on the Bengals staff.

Corri Zimmer White, Zimmer's sister, wrote about her brother's death on social media. She called him "the kindest, sweetest, family loving, sports obsessed soul there ever was."

"My brother was one of my best friends, especially after my mom died, we became so close," Zimmer White said on Instagram. "He was always there for me and always the first to show up and volunteer at my foundation events… I never even had to ask."

