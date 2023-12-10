Bengals capitalize off of Colts penalties, Mixon TD brings Bengals lead to 14-0

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off the high of a win in Jacksonville as they host the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium.

The Bengals lead the Colts 14-0.

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson completed a field goal attempt, but the Colts defensive tackle Taven Bryan reverted it back to Bengals first down with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Cincinnati was able to capitalize off that penalty, as well as another defensive holding penalty, and Joe Mixon rushed 1 yard to secure the Bengals' second touchdown of the day.

Cincinnati has held Indianapolis giving them only one field goal attempt in the first quarter. Kicker Matt Gay missed the 38-yard kick deflecting it off the post.

The Bengals struck first after Chase Brown caught a short pass from Jake Browning and ran 54 yards for his first-ever NFL touchdown. The rookie played a bigger role for the Bengals beginning last week during their win over Jacksonville.

The AFC showdown is an integral game for both the Bengals (6-6) and Colts (7-5). Indianapolis is also riding a victory high after their 31-28 win over the Tennessee Titans in overtime.

While both teams are coming off overtime wins, Cincinnati is also dealing with a short week.

The Bengals' upset in Jacksonville gave fans a taste of exactly what backup quarterback Jake Browning can do. In his second-ever career start, Browning threw for 354 yards and one touchdown with a 86.5% completion rate in the 34-31 victory. He also had a 1-yard TD run and a 21-yard scramble in the overtime win. The win was the first time Cincinnati had won a Monday Night Football road game since 1990.

The Colts have been riding with backup Gardner Minshew, who has helped the Colts win four straight. Against the Titans, Minshew threw for 312 yards and two touchdowns with a 61.9% completion in the victory.

The Colts are in the hunt for a playoff spot sitting in the sixth spot in the AFC while the Bengals are sitting at 10th in the conference.

The Bengals and Colts kickoff at 1 p.m. at Paycor Stadium.

Follow along: