Bengals look to improve playoff standings with victory over Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH — The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to hang onto their playoff hopes with a win in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

It's an AFC North matchup between a three-game winning streak team and a three-game losing streak team.

The Bengals (8-6) are coming off a 27-24 overtime win against the Minnesota Vikings, while the Steelers (7-7) are reeling after a 30-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Saturday's game is redemption against the Steelers for Bengals QB Jake Browning, who has surpassed all expectations and improved week by week. A win for Cincinnati would also all but ruin Pittsburgh's playoff chances.

Despite offensive coordinator Matt Canada's firing, Pittsburgh will have to try and overcome recurring offensive troubles. QB Kenny Pickett will miss his third straight game after he underwent right ankle surgery. Pittsburgh is starting Mason Rudolph, who hasn't started a game since the 2021 season. In the last two games, the Steelers have started Mitch Trubisky, who will serve as Rudolph's backup against Cincinnati.

The Bengals will be without JaMarr Chase after he sprained his AC joint in his shoulder against the Vikings. Chase's absence is allowing others like Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, both of whom made critical catches against Minnesota, to step up. Cincinnati will also be without defensive leader DJ Reader who is out for the rest of the season with a torn quad.

The Bengals and Steelers kickoff at 4:30 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium. Follow along below: