Bengals look to bounce back from Vikings blowout, face Broncos on Monday Night Football

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are taking on the Denver Broncos for a prime-time Monday Night Football showdown.

Our sister station in Denver is forecasting a few storms possible around kickoff time. According to Denver7, thunderstorms may produce winds and lightning, but nothing severe is expected.

Cincinnati (2-1) is looking to bounce back after a 48-10 blowout by the Minnesota Vikings. The Broncos (1-2) are on a two-game losing streak, capped off by a 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3.

Quarterback Jake Browning is expected to helm the Bengals again this week. Last week, Browning went 19-of-27 for 140 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Denver's Bo Nix didn't fare much better than Browning last week, throwing 14-of-25 for 153 yards and one touchdown.

While Browning looks to have a better week, Cincinnati star receiver Ja'Marr Chase will be battling it out with Denver's star cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

Cincinnati will also once again look to solidify its run game after running back Chase Brown totaled only three yards on 10 carries. Going into MNF, Brown is averaging a mere two yards per carry.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor previously said he believes the run game issues don't solely fall on the running backs.

"I think it's everybody involved in that," he said. "It's not the running back. It's not just the line, it's not just the tight ends."

A win Monday night would put the Bengals on a 3-1 start for the first time since the 2021 season. The game would also allow Cincinnati to stay tied atop the AFC North with the Steelers.

The Bengals and Broncos kick off at 8:15 p.m. You can watch the game on WCPO 9 with pregame coverage beginning at 7 p.m.