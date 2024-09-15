Bengals look to bounce back from Patriots loss, face Chiefs in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cincinnati Bengals are back in Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cincinnati is looking to bounce back from a messy Week 1 performance against the New England Patriots. The Chiefs are coming off a opening-night win against the Ravens.

While the Bengals and Chiefs have a storied rivalry, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said for them, "its just Week 2."

"It's the next opponent, and we're excited to turn the page and move forward," he said earlier this week. "We got the taste out of our mouth, we're done with that and now we get a chance to move forward."

The last time Cincinnati and Kansas City met was last New Year's Eve. The Chiefs clinched the AFC West title with a 25-17 victory over the Bengals. Despite that, the Bengals hold a 3-2 record over the Chiefs in their last five meetings with Joe Burrow at the helm. Cincinnati also holds the all-time series record over the Chiefs at 18-16-0.

If they want to extend that winning record, the Bengals are going to need to fix their clunky performance from last week. Cincinnati dealt with several turnovers that led to points for New England.

Cincinnati is also going to need to gel better on offense. Burrow only threw 21-for-29 and 164 yards with zero touchdowns. Wide receiver No. 1 Ja'Marr Chase should feel more comfortable on the field after he headed into Week 1 with little practice due to ongoing contract negotiations.

Tee Higgins, who is nursing a hamstring injury, is doubtful against the Chiefs after he didn't play Week 1. Amarius Mims, Cincinnati's first round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, is also doubtful due to a pectoral strain from the offseason.

The Bengals and Chiefs kickoff in Arrowhead Stadium at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Follow along: