Bengals list Tee Higgins as questionable for Eagles game

Buccaneers Bengals Football
Jeff Dean/AP
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) scores a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Buccaneers Bengals Football
CINCINNATI — There's a chance Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins won't be available Sunday, according to the team's injury report.

Cincinnati listed Higgins as questionable for the Eagles game with a quad injury. He was limited in practice Friday, the first day he has appeared on the injury report all week.

Safety Geno Smith and offensive tackle Orlando Brown were full participants Friday after limited participation earlier this week following injuries sustained in the Bengals' game against the Cleveland Browns.

This isn't the first time Higgins has appeared on the injury report. He missed the first two games of the season while dealing with a hamstring injury.

We'll update this story with more information on Higgins' status when it is received. The Bengals host the Eagles at 1 p.m. Sunday.

