Bengals lineup: TE C.J. Uzomah is active for Super Bowl

LOS ANGELES — Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah is active for the Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Bengals star tight end suffered an MCL sprain during the Bengals win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. Uzomah has said for the last week he would be playing in the game despite the injury. It became official when he was put on the active list Sunday before the game.

Uzomah's passion for playing through the injury provided a memorable moment at the Paul Brown Stadium pep rally last week when he tore off his knee brace and threw it into the air.

Uzomah had 49 receptions for 493 yards and five touchdowns this season. He's been one of quarterback Joe Burrow's favorite targets during the playoffs catching a combined 13 catches and 135 yards and a touchdown in the AFC Wildcard and AFC Division games.

Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah rips off knee brace

Bengals News

Uzomah: 'I'm not missing the biggest game of my life'

Super Bowl Live Blog: Rams vs. Bengals updates

Uzomah: I'll take a bath in chili if we win the Super Bowl