Bengals kicker Evan McPherson jerseys sold out at Pro Shop after game-winning kick

CINCINNATI — Anyone hoping to get their hands on a Number 2 Evan McPherson jersey after the rookie kicked a 52-yard field goal to win Saturday's game against the top-seeded Tennessee Titans will have their work cut out for them.

The Bengals Pro Shop won't have McPherson jerseys "now or anytime soon," the shop wrote in a Tweet on Monday.

They're also sold out of men's jersey blankets and custom orders take four weeks to complete.

"No one was prepared for this," the Pro Shop tweeted, without elaborating whether they were unprepared for an historic Bengals playoff win — their first postseason road win in franchise history — or whether they were unprepared for the popularity of the rookie kicker.

Please pass the word....there are NO McPherson jerseys now or anytime soon.

There are NO men's jerseys blanks anywhere for a few weeks.

Customs are 4 weeks.

No one was prepared for this.

Sorry just trying to pass on the real info.

Taking it day by day.....😬#RuleThePlayoffs — Bengals Pro Shop (@BengalsProShop) January 24, 2022

Fans looking to don the No. 2 jersey in anticipation of Sunday's showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs will have to search a bit further than the normal sources — the NFL shop also doesn't have the kicker's jersey available and the stock for other jerseys was limited as well, as of Monday, Jan. 24.

McPherson joined the Bengals as a fifth-round draft pick in 2021, a decision that drew ire from more than one fan. McPherson has since earned respect, adulation and the nickname of "Money Mac" from Bengals fans celebrating the team's most promising playoff run in decades.

His teammate Joe Burrow said "Money Mac" called his shot before stepping on the field.

"That guy's unbelievable," Burrow said after the Bengals beat the Titans on Saturday. "As he was going out to kick, he gave a little warm-up swing and he said 'Ah looks like we're going to the AFC Championship.'"

Evan McPherson's game winning field goal and reaction right after the kick...@wcpo #Bengals pic.twitter.com/FPAZ41HBpy — Philip Lee 🇺🇸 (@PhilipRLee) January 23, 2022

After Saturday's win, Coach Zac Taylor gave McPherson the game ball, noting that no moment is too big for the former Florida kicker.

"He's got ice in his veins," Taylor said. "There's not much to be said."

McPherson was responsible for 13 of the 19 total points the Bengals scored against the Titans in Nashville, just one week after giving the Bengals 14 points in their Wild Card win over Las Vegas. He was also responsible for the game winning field goal when the team played the Chiefs earlier this year.