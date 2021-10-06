Joey Burrow named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joey Burrow was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after the Bengals 24-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday.

Burrow threw for 348 yards and two touchdowns while leading the Bengals to a second-half comeback win. He finished the game with career highs in completion percentage (78.1 percent) and passer rating (132.8).

The Bengals scored on all four of their second-half possessions, including a 10-play, 73-yard drive late in the fourth quarter that setup the Bengals game-winning field goal.

This is the first time Burrow has won the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award. Kicker Kevin McPherson won AFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 1. Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for September.