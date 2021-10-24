Watch
SportsFootballBengals

Actions

Burrow, Chase lead way as Bengals speed past Ravens 41-17

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Gail Burton/AP
Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark (36) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) miss a tackle of Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) before he took off for a long touchdown on a reception during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Bengals Ravens Football
Posted at 4:41 PM, Oct 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-24 16:41:33-04

BALTIMORE — The Cincinnati Bengals won their AFC North showdown against the Baltimore Ravens in style, pulling away in the second half for a 41-17 victory.

Joe Burrow threw for a career-high 416 yards and three touchdowns, including an 82-yarder to rookie Ja’Marr Chase in the third quarter. The Bengals drew even with the Ravens atop the division.

Former LSU teammates Burrow and Chase were too much for Baltimore to handle, and Cincinnati’s offense moved the ball pretty easily from the middle of the second quarter on. Chase had eight catches for 201 yards, easily the most productive performance of his impressive debut season.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.