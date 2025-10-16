Bengals host AFC North rival Steelers for primetime showdown on Thursday Night Football

CINCINNATI — Step aside, Freezer Bowl. It's time for the Icy Hot Bowl in Cincinnati.

The Bengals will host their AFC North rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, in a Thursday Night Football matchup that marks only the third regular-season game in NFL history between 40-year-old starting quarterbacks.

As star quarterback Joe Burrow remains sidelined with a turf toe injury, 40-year-old Joe Flacco will make his second Bengals start since Cincinnati acquired him from the Cleveland Browns just one week ago. The move between two AFC North teams left Steelers coach Mike Tomlin confused, who spoke about Flacco starting in a press conference earlier this week.

"(Browns GM) Andrew Berry must be a lot smarter than me or us, because it doesn’t make sense to me to trade a quarterback that you think enough of to make your opening day starter to a division opponent that’s hurting in that area," Tomlin said. "But that’s just my personal feelings."

The Bengals lost 27-18 in Flacco's debut, a Sunday afternoon game at Lambeau Field just days after he arrived in Cincinnati. However, his second half showed a good connection with star receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Both Chase and Higgins have historically done well against the Steelers, combining for 1,194 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games. With more practice time with their new quarterback, the two will hope to do more damage.

That means the Bengals will need to get off to a better start — something they haven't done in their four-game losing streak without Burrow. In that skid, Cincinnati has been outscored 79-9 in the first half and is one of only three teams to not score a touchdown in the first or second quarter.

Though they currently sit atop the division at 4-1, there is a positive to facing Tomlin's Steelers on a shortened week. Tomlin's squad is 1-9 on Thursdays since 2009, including losses to fellow AFC North teams Baltimore and Cleveland.