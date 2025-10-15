Bengals TE Mike Gesicki placed on IR with pectoral injury ahead of Thursday Night Football with Steelers

CINCINNATI — One of the Bengals' offensive targets will be out indefinitely, the team announced Wednesday.

Tight end Mike Gesicki has been added to the injured reserve list with a pectoral injury.

According to an ESPN report, head coach Zac Taylor said the team is currently working to figure out how severe the injury is, which will give an estimate on if or when Gesicki could return.

"It's going to be a while," Taylor said per ESPN. "We'll just see what that means."

Throughout Cincinnati's offensive woes this season, Gesicki has produced eight catches for 61 yards and zero touchdowns across the six games.

Gesicki's move to the IR comes just a day before the Bengals host AFC North rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, for Thursday Night Football. The matchup has been nicknamed the "Battle of Uncs" as 40-year-old Cincinnati QB Joe Flacco takes on 41-year-old Pittsburgh QB Aaron Rodgers.

ESPN also reported that fellow Cincinnati tight end Tanner Hudson, who got his first touchdown of the season against the Packers on Sunday, is in concussion protocol. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who leads the team in sacks, is also day-to-day as he deals with a back injury.

The Bengals and Steelers kick off at 8:15 p.m. in Paycor Stadium for Thursday Night Football.