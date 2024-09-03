Watch Now
Bengals fans, retailers hopeful for promising season despite concerns over Ja'Marr Chase's availability

CINCINNATI — Six days before the start of the Cincinnati Bengals' 2024-25 season, fan preparations for their home opener against the New England Patriots have entered full swing.

Rally House in Norwood's Rookwood Commons & Pavilion completely changed its layout to turn the page from the Reds season towards a Bengals season that comes with a lot of promise for fans.

Erin Smith spent Monday afternoon shopping at the store in preparation for Sunday's "Orange Out." She said she felt the team appeared to be on the verge of greatness.

"We feel like it's been a long time coming," Smith said. "It's always like this close then something happens. Just ready to go all the way this year."

Store Manager Ben Woester said sustaining the rush of business at the beginning of the year often depends upon the team's success. Last year, for example, came to a grinding halt with Joe Burrow's season-ending wrist injury.

"My first thought was, 'Oh no!' And then, 'OH NO!' Right? It's on the field, and then it's, what's it going to do to our bottom line in here?" Woester said.

This year, the major question mark heading into the season has circled around the availability of superstar receiver Ja'Marr Chase, and Woester said that has impacted sales.

"Today I sold an Evan McPherson jersey to someone over a Chase cause she's like, 'He's already signed,'" the manager said.

At a press conference Monday, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said little about Chase's negotiations or availability on Sunday.

"We'll take it day by day," Taylor said.

Woester said he expected Chase's jerseys to fly off shelves if a deal is done.

"We'll see a rush, and we have plenty. All colors in men's, women's, and kids'," he said.

Rally House will be open early this weekend — starting at 9 a.m. Saturday — ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m. kickoff at Paycor Stadium.

