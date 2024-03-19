Bengals Evan McPherson, Logan Wilson celebrate birth of their babies on same day at same hospital

CINCINNATI — Two Bengals teammates are celebrating the birth of their daughters — who just so happen to have been born on the exact same day in the exact same hospital.

Morgan Wilson, wife of Cincinnati linebacker Logan Wilson, announced the birth of their daughter Kambry on Instagram this weekend. The very next day, Gracie and Evan McPherson announced their daughter, Merritt, was also born.

Both girls were born on March 15.

But it turns out the two were more than just birthday twins.

Wilson posted a photo on her Instagram story of her family alongside the McPhersons in the hospital. It turns out the two couples not only had their babies on the same day. They had their babies at the same hospital as well.

"Can finally share the birthday twins," Wilson captioned the photo.

While Cincinnati has added plenty of manpower — especially on the offensive and defensive line — this offseason, little Kambry and Merritt might be the most welcomed members of the Bengals family.