Watch Now
SportsFootballBengals

Actions

Bengals Evan McPherson, Logan Wilson celebrate birth of their babies on same day at same hospital

mcpherson wilson
AP Photo/Emilee Chinn
Cincinnati Bengals place kicker Evan McPherson (2) waves as he walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Cincinnati.
mcpherson wilson
Posted at 7:22 PM, Mar 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-19 19:22:27-04

CINCINNATI — Two Bengals teammates are celebrating the birth of their daughters — who just so happen to have been born on the exact same day in the exact same hospital.

Morgan Wilson, wife of Cincinnati linebacker Logan Wilson, announced the birth of their daughter Kambry on Instagram this weekend. The very next day, Gracie and Evan McPherson announced their daughter, Merritt, was also born.

Both girls were born on March 15.

But it turns out the two were more than just birthday twins.

Wilson posted a photo on her Instagram story of her family alongside the McPhersons in the hospital. It turns out the two couples not only had their babies on the same day. They had their babies at the same hospital as well.

"Can finally share the birthday twins," Wilson captioned the photo.

While Cincinnati has added plenty of manpower — especially on the offensive and defensive line — this offseason, little Kambry and Merritt might be the most welcomed members of the Bengals family.

More Bengals news:
Bengals sign offensive tackle Trent Brown, re-sign receiver Trenton Irwin Free agency: Bengals introduce defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins Ted Karras, hundreds of Bengals fans get Cincy Hat logo tattooed

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

3:18 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

5:18 PM, May 03, 2022
MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

1:22 PM, Oct 19, 2018

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.