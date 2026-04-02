Bengals continue to bolster defense, sign safety Kyle Dugger

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have signed free agent safety Kyle Dugger to a one-year contract.

Dugger, who played college ball at Division II Lenoir-Rhyne, was selected by the Patriots in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. During his first four seasons in New England, Dugger recorded nine interceptions, two of which were pick-sixes, and two fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

He was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers at the trade deadline last season, recording another pick-six and 42 total tackles, including two tackles for loss.

Throughout his career, the 30-year-old has had 27 tackles for loss, 29 passes defended and three forced fumbles in 78 starts.

In addition to Dugger, Cincinnati signed cornerback Ja'Sir Taylor to a one-year contract. He spent 57 games with the Chargers before being traded to the Jets at the trade deadline last season. In 65 regular-season games, Taylor has recorded 76 tackles, 14 passes defended, one interception and one fumble recovery.

The two signings show the Bengals' continued effort to bolster a defense that struggled last season under first-year coordinator Al Golden. Cincinnati previously signed safety Bryan Cook, EDGE Boye Mafe and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen.