Bengals-Bills game ball surfaces at brewery in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Zac Taylor and the Bengals have been spreading the love to Bengals bars and fans across the Midwest.

A game ball from the Bengals' recent triumph over the Buffalo Bills has surfaced at a brewery in Nashville.

A twitter account for a Bengals fan group in Nashville tweeted the ball was bound for TailGate Brewery's Music Row Taproom, linking to a video of Zac Taylor announcing Nashville fans had a ball headed their way.

The bar is touted by the Nashville Bengals Fan Club account as being "Nashville's only Bengals bar" on Twitter.

The brewery itself has not posted anything regarding the game ball to social media.

The ball photographed and posted on the Nashville Bengals Fan Club account was labeled "5 of 6."

Three of the other Bengals-Bills game balls have been distributed to bars in Cincinnati, Covington and Oakley.

Coach Zac Taylor stopped by Rhinehaus in Over-The-Rhine around midnight Monday. He presented the bar with a game ball and was greeted by cheering fans.

Oak Tavern on Madison Avenue in Oakley received a game ball, delivered by Bengals OL Ted Karras. Linebacker Germaine Pratt and Safety Jessie Bates delivered the third game ball to Gypsy's in Covington.