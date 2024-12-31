Bengals 2025 opponents for home and away games released

CINCINNATI — The opponents for the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2025 season have been released, and it will be a tough road game slate next year.

The Bengals will play the usual AFC North games on the road against the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, but they will also have to travel to play the Buffalo Bills, the Green Bay Packers, the Minnesota Vikings, the Miami Dolphins and the Denver Broncos. Each of those teams, except for the Browns, have either clinched the playoffs this season or have a shot at the playoffs going into Week 18.

The home game slate is a little easier, which includes hosting the Chicago Bears, the New England Patriots, the New York Jets and the Jacksonville Jaguars - four of the worst teams in the NFL in 2024. The Bengals will also host the Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals, on top of the usual AFC North opponents.

Notably, it's the first time in years the Bengals will not play the Kansas City Chiefs in the regular season.

Dates and times have not yet been announced.

Here's a look at the full list:

HOME



Baltimore Ravens

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Jacksonville Jaguars

Arizona Cardinals

AWAY

