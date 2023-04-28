Cincinnati Bengals select DE Myles Murphy in first round of NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cincinnati Bengals have selected DE Myles Murphy with pick No. 28 in the first round of the NFL Draft.

The Clemson alum was first-team All-ACC, credited with 45 tackles and a team-high 6.5 sacks, three pass breakups and a forced fumble over 13 games in 2022. He is the first defensive lineman drafted by Cincinnati in the first round since Justin Smith in 2001.

Head coach Zac Taylor's call with Murphy was posted on Twitter late Thursday night.

The Bengals are coming off a second-straight AFC Championship appearance, and Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin said they're happy to not be a "heavy-needs" team looking for specific positions at the top of the draft. They've worked to address some issues — like the offensive line — during free agency, signing four-time Pro Bowler OT Orlando Brown Jr. to a four-year, $64 million deal that includes a $31 million signing bonus.

Cincinnati lost both starting safeties, Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates, after the two signed deals with the Panthers and Falcons. Also leaving during free agency were TE Hayden Hurst and RB Samaje Perine.

The team picked up QB Joe Burrow's fifth-year option as contract negotiations continue, and Tobin said they're working to extend WR Tee Higgins and LB Logan Wilson. He said those negotiations will not impact their approach to the draft.

"When we go into the draft, we’re still cognizant of what is important not only this year but two years from now," Tobin said.

The Bengals have seven picks in this year's draft. Unless a trade is made, they'll also have pick No. 60 in Round 2, No. 92 in Round 3, No. 131 in Round 4, No. 163 in Round 5, No. 206 in Round 6 and No. 246 in Round 7.