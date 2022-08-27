'Back in the Nasty Nati': Andrew Whitworth returns to Cincinnati for Bengals-Rams preseason game

CINCINNATI — Super Bowl champion Andrew Whitworth is back in Cincinnati this weekend to watch both of his former teams play.

Recently announced as a member of the Thursday Night Football crew, Whitworth has been practicing his broadcasting chops on the Rams preseason broadcast. He'll join ESPN's Mina Kimes and NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano in the booth for Los Angeles' broadcast of Bengals-Rams.

"Back in the Nasty Nati for the first time since 2017 (free agency)," Whitworth tweeted Friday afternoon. "I missed you Cinci! ❤️ So many special memories! Can't wait to see the Bengals family and fans."

Though he may not have returned to Cincinnati after signing with the Rams, Whitworth has spoken highly of the city and the fanbase. Drafted by the Bengals in 2006, the retired left tackle spent 11 years in the Tri-State. While he saw individual success with the team, it was with the Rams that he made two Super Bowl appearances — helping LA defeat his former team in Super Bowl 56.

This likely won't be the last time Whitworth covers a Bengals game this season. As part of his new Thursday Night Football duties, Whitworth is scheduled to be at Paycor Stadium Sept. 29 as the Bengals host the Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium. The game will be on WCPO.

The Bengals and Rams play Saturday at 6 p.m. For fans living in the Tri-State, the CBS broadcast will feature the Bengals' broadcasting team.

