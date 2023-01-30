'Burrowhead my a**' | Travis Kelce mocks Bengals after AFC Championship win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, a UC grad and Ohio native, put the final pin in the bulletin board material following the Kansas City Chiefs win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship.

"Burrowhead my a**," Kelce said while Patrick Mahomes was on the CBS postgame interview with Tracey Wolfson.

The Burrowhead mantra came from Mike Hilton, who originally coined the phrase following the team's win over the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round, placing Joe Burrow's name on top of Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Chiefs.

"We'll see y'all in Burrowhead," Hilton told an NFL camera on the sideline as the game wound down.

The Chiefs pulled out the narrow victory, 23-20, after a jockeying week of trash talk from all sides. What started with Burrowhead continued when Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay said "nothing" impressed him about the Bengals offense.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval joined the fray, going viral with his proclamation to perform a "paternity test" to check if Joe Burrow was indeed Patrick Mahomes "father."

Travis Kelce had some words for him after the game also:

"Know your role, and shut your mouth," Kelce yelled while holding the Lamar Hunt AFC Championship trophy.

The Bengals had beaten the Chiefs three times in the last two seasons, including in last year's championship. At one point in the middle of the week, the Bengals were even favored over the Chiefs to win this game. But as the betting played out and Mahomes and Kelce's injury status became clearer, the line swung back in the Chiefs favor.