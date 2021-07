WCPO

Posted at 9:58 AM, Jul 28, 2021

CINCINNATI — BREAKING: TQL Stadium will host a World Cup qualifying match on Nov. 12 between Team USA and Mexico. BREAKING: TQL Stadium will host a World Cup qualifying match on Nov. 12 between USA & Mexico! pic.twitter.com/zLXUfOLjWB — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) July 28, 2021

