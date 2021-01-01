Madeline Fening

Email: madeline.fening@wcpo.com

When it comes to social media, you can find me: Twitter: @madeline_fening

Position: Real-Time Editor

When did you start working here? December 2019

Where else have you worked? My most recent news gig was with Google working as a contractor on their new audio news aggregation project. I also spent about five years in Austin, Texas working on experimental storytelling projects that focused on topics like autism and immigration. When I was not behind a camera or working on Indiegogo campaigns, I was perfecting my stirring skills as a bartender.

Where did you go to college? Bowling Green State University. ROLL ALONG.

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work? Especially in my long form projects, I try to build a platform where overlooked or misunderstood people can speak for themselves. During daily breaking news, I'm proud to write stories that follow our in-house ethics rules against mug shot usage and other potentially exploitative details.

What are you most proud of in your own life? I can walk on my hands very far. I also make a great old fashioned. The two combined make me pretty fun at parties.

All-time favorites:

Favorite movie: Cinderella starring Brandy; Parasite. Favorite TV show: Mad Men; Broad City Favorite Book: I'm Dancing as Fast as I Can Favorite music: Boiled way down, my favorites are Lady Gaga, Phoebe Bridgers, Taylor Swift, Lorde, Carly Rae Jepsen, Beyoncé, My Chemical Romance, The National, Megan Thee Stallion, Kim Petras and Britney Spears.

Apps I can't live without: TikTok (I know), NPR One and Everything but the House.