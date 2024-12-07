TQL Stadium to host 4 Group Stage matches for FIFA Club World Cup 2025

CINCINNATI — TQL Stadium will host not one, not two, not three — but four matches for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

FIFA announced Saturday that TQL Stadium will host four Group Stage matches in next summer's tournament. The matches will take place between Sunday, June 15 and Wednesday, June 25.

The FIFA Club World Cup kicks off on Sunday, June 15, and TQL Stadium will host the tournament's second match. The match will feature 33-time German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and New Zealand's Auckland City FC, the record 12-time winners of the Oceania Football Confederation Champions League.

On Wednesday, June 18, TQL Stadium will host Mexican Club CF Pachuca — who won the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup — and FC Red Bull Salzburg, who are 17-time Austrian Bundesliga winners.

On Saturday, June 21, Borussia Dortmund will take on Mamelodi Sundowns FC in TQL Stadium.

Lastly, Borussia Dortmund will once again play at TQL Stadium against South Korea's Ulsan HD FC. Kickoff will take place at 3 p.m. on the final match-day of the tournament's Group F.

Here's the full schedule for TQL Stadium's matches:



Sunday, June 15 — Noon kickoff — Bayern Munich vs. Auckland City FC

Wednesday, June 18 — 6 p.m. kickoff — CF Pachuca vs. FC Red Bull Salzburg

Saturday, June 21 — Noon kickoff — Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs. Borussia Dortmund

Wednesday, June 25 — 3 p.m. kickoff — Borussia Dortmund vs. Ulsan HD FC

Tickets for all four Group Stage matches hosted at TQL Stadium will go on sale Thursday, Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. You can click here to purchase tickets.

The home of FC Cincinnati is one of several stadiums around the U.S. hosting matches for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. The tournament's cup final match will take place on July 13 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Other than TQL Stadium and MetLife Stadium, there are 10 other U.S. stadiums that will be venues for the tournament:



Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte)

Rose Bowl Stadium (Los Angeles)

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)

GEODIS Park (Nashville)

Camping World Stadium (Orlando)

Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando)

Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

Lumen Field (Seattle)

Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)

Since its inception in 2021, TQL Stadium has hosted seven international matches, two concerts and several matches for the Orange and Blue, including matches for the Concacaf Champions Cup and the Leagues Cup.