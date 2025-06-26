FC Cincinnati's Evander and Miles Robinson tapped for 2025 MLS All-Star Game roster

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati midfielder Evander da Silva Ferreira and defender Miles Robinson were named to the 2025 MLS All-Star Roster on Wednesday, FC Cincinnati announced.

The All-Star Game takes place on July 23, when MLS All-Star players will take on a team of All-Stars from Liga MX at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.

The All-Star roster is comprised of 30 players from throughout the league. Twelve players are chosen through a combination of fan, player and media voting, while two are selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber. The final 16 players were chosen through designations by the All-Star team's head coach, Nico Estévez, who is the head coach of the host club, Austin FC.

Evander was voted onto the team, while Robinson was a coach's selection, FC Cincinnati said.

FC Cincinnati players have been chosen for the All-Star roster for the past four seasons.

This is the second time Evander has been chosen to the MLS All-Star roster — but it's the first time since he's donned the Orange and Blue. FC Cincinnati signed the midfielder shortly after sending former FC Cincinnati MVP Luciano Acosta to Dallas earlier this year.

FC Cincinnati acquired $5 million, plus add-ons for Acosta's trade before entering into the largest cash-for-player trade in MLS history to acquire Evander. The club sent $12 million and up to $150,000 more in conditional performance-based incentives to Portland in exchange for the attacking midfielder.

In his first season with FC Cincinnati, Evander recorded 13 goal contributions — 7 goals scored, 6 assists — in his first 16 games with the team.

This is Robinson's second year in a row joining the MLS All-Star team — he becomes the second FC Cincinnati player to be tapped for the team twice, after Acosta. Robinson was also the first FC Cincinnati player to take the pitch as a U.S. Men's National Team player during an Olympics.

The 2025 MLS All-Star roster by position and selection mechanism:

GOALKEEPERS (3)

Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United FC / Voted In)

Brad Stuver (Austin FC / Coach’s Selection)

Yohei Takaoka (Vancouver Whitecaps FC / Coach’s Selection)

DEFENDERS (8)

Jordi Alba (Inter Miami CF / Voted In)

Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew / Coach’s Selection)

Tristan Blackmon (Vancouver Whitecaps FC / Voted In)

Michael Boxall (Minnesota United FC / Voted In)

Alex Freeman (Orlando City SC / Voted In)

Jakob Glesnes (Philadelphia Union / Coach’s Selection)

Andy Najar (Nashville SC / Coach’s Selection)

Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati / Coach’s Selection)

MIDFIELDERS (6)

Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps FC / Voted In)

David Da Costa (Portland Timbers / Coach’s Selection)

Evander (FC Cincinnati / Voted In)

Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake / Voted In)

Jeppe Tverskov (San Diego FC / Coach’s Selection)

Philip Zinckernagel (Chicago Fire FC / Coach’s Selection)

FORWARDS / WINGERS (9)

Patrick Agyemang (Charlotte FC / Commissioner’s Pick)

Tai Baribo (Philadelphia Union / Voted In)

Denis Bouanga (LAFC / Voted In)

Anders Dreyer (San Diego FC / Coach’s Selection)

Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano (San Diego FC / Commissioner’s Pick)

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF / Voted In)

Diego Rossi (Columbus Crew / Coach’s Selection)

Brandon Vazquez (Austin FC / Coach’s Selection)

Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps FC / Voted In)