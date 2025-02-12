Sources: FC Cincinnati finalizing deal to acquire Evander from Portland Timbers

CINCINNATI — When one door closes, another one opens.

As FC Cincinnati works to finalize a deal that would send former MVP Luciano Acosta to FC Dallas, sources tell WPCO 9 Sports the club is also finishing up a deal that would bring Evander to the Queen City.

The 26-year-old from Brazil has spent the last two seasons with the Portland Timbers, who acquired him from the Danish Superliga side FC Midtjylland. While in Portland, the attacking midfielder started in 52 games, scoring 24 goals and recording 24 assists. In 2024 alone, he had the second-most goal contributions of all Major League Soccer players, 34.

In 2024, Evander was named an MVP finalist and MLS All-Star. He was also named to the MLS Best XI and received Player of the Month honors for August and September.

He occupied one of the Timbers' Designated Player (DP) spots and was under contract through 2026 with a club option in 2027. The money FC Cincinnati spends on Evander, and his DP role, will likely come from the transfer of fellow MLS Best XI midfielder, Lucho Acosta.

Cincinnati is reportedly finalizing a deal to send Acosta to Dallas, agreeing on a fee of around $5 million, plus add-ons. The club would be able to convert up to $3 million of that to its General Allocation Money (GAM), which could be used to sign new players or provide other flexibility for future spending. It would also create a second Designated Player opening for Cincinnati's roster.