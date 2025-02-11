Sources: Deal being finalized to send FC Cincinnati star Luciano Acosta to Dallas

CINCINNATI — After months of rumors and conversations, it appears Luciano Acosta may finally be on the move.

The 2023 Major League Soccer MVP joined his teammates for preseason training camp Jan. 24, but that doesn't mean he'll be on the field when the season kicks off.

Sources familiar with the situation tell WCPO 9 Sports that a deal is being finalized to send Acosta from Cincinnati to FC Dallas, remaining in the U.S.

Cincinnati and Dallas have reportedly agreed on a fee of around $5 million, plus add-ons. The club would be able to convert up to $3 million of that to its General Allocation Money (GAM), which could be used to sign new players or provide other flexibility for future spending. It would also create a second Designated Player opening for Cincinnati's roster.

This comes more than one week after FCC and Estudiantes, a top-flight club in Acosta's home country of Argentina, agreed on a fee to transfer him. At that time, sources said Acosta had not agreed to a contract with the club. Now, it appears Acosta won't be returning home and will instead remain in the MLS.

The report likely doesn't come as a shock to fans. After the club's early exit from the MLS Cup Playoffs in November, Acosta outwardly contemplated his future with the club.

"Today I played for [the fans] to remember as my last at the club," Acosta said in a postgame interview.

While he continued to say he might not leave Cincinnati, Acosta noted that the comment wasn't a gut reaction to a disappointing loss.

"This is something I've been thinking about for a while now, talking with those close to me, talking to my family," he said.

Days later, Acosta skipped out on year-end player interviews.

FC Cincinnati general manager Chris Albright said in December the team was in "good discussions" with the former MLS MVP and his reps about the future, but stated Lucho had been dealing with a "difficult year." The three-time MLS All-Star had previously said he had been dealing with challenges "away from the game."

FCC will host FC Dallas at TQL Stadium Wednesday, May 28.

