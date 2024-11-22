WNBA star Caitlin Clark joins ownership group trying to bring NWSL team to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Caitlin Clark has joined the pursuit to bring a National Women's Soccer League team to Cincinnati.

The NWSL Cincinnati bid team confirmed in a statement that the Indiana Fever star had joined their ownership group focused on bringing a squad to the Queen City.

"Her passion for the sport, commitment to elevating women’s sports in and around the Greater Cincinnati region, and influence as an athlete and role model for women and girls around the world, make her a vital part of our compelling bid to become the 16th team in the NWSL," the statement says.

Earlier this year, the Sports Business Journal reported that Cincinnati was one of the cities that could become home to the league's 16th franchise.

"Jeff Berding, President and Co-CEO, FC Cincinnati, and the FCC controlling ownership group and management team, with support from a cohort of women executives, are exploring an NWSL bid to bring the first professional women’s sports team to Cincinnati," FC Cincinnati's ownership group said in a statement in June.

The team would be the only NWSL team in Ohio, with the closest current team in Louisville, Kentucky.

Cleveland is one of the other cities that has submitted a bid for a franchise. However, the city would need to construct a new stadium, which would not be needed if Cincinnati were to get a women's team.

The NWSL is expected to announce the location of its 16th franchise toward the end of the year. That team would officially join the league in 2026 with the newly announced franchise in Boston.

