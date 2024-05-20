Miles Robinson called up to US Men's National Team

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati defender Miles Robinson has been called up to the U.S. Men's National Team roster.

USMNT Head Coach Gregg Berhalter announced the team's training camp roster on Monday. The squad will eventually be paired down for a final roster for 2024's Copa America in late June.

The USMNT will play two friendlies against Colombia and Brazil on U.S. soil before beginning Copa America on June 23, when the U.S. plays Bolivia in Arlington, Texas.

Robinson has made 29 appearances with the USMNT, most recently playing in the starting 11 against Jamaica in the Nations League semifinal in March.

The defender is in his first season with FCC, starting 12 games and scoring one goal, plus helping the team to five clean sheets. Through 14 matches played, FC Cincinnati has the 2nd most points in all of MLS (30), behind only Lionel Messi's Inter Miami (31).

The full USMNT June Training Camp Roster is listed below.

GOALKEEPERS (3): Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City/WAL; 9/0), Sean Johnson (Toronto FC/CAN; 13/0), Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 39/0)

DEFENDERS (9): Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic/SCO; 16/0), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo/ITA; 3/0), Mark McKenzie (Genk/BEL; 13/0), Shaq Moore (Nashville SC; 18/1), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 56/1), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 16/1), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 41/4), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati; 29/3), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 9/0)

MIDFIELDERS (8): Tyler Adams (Bournemouth/ENG; 38/2), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis/ESP; 11/0), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo/ESP; 20/0), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 51/11), Yunus Musah (AC Milan; ITA; 35/0), Gio Reyna (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 26/8), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 10/0), Timmy Tillman (LAFC; 1/0)

FORWARDS (7): Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin/GER; 40/8), Folarin Balogun (Monaco/FRA; 10/3), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 23/10), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan/ITA; 66/28), Josh Sargent (Norwich City/ENG; 23/5), Tim Weah (Juventus/ITA; 37/5), Haji Wright (Coventry City/ENG; 9/4)