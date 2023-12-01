Meet the 10-year-old FC Cincinnati mega fan on a mission

FLORENCE, Ky. — After an FC Cincinnati game, you can count on 10-year-old Dorian Pardo to have a reaction.

“Today was great, but we missed a bunch of goals today, too,” he told WCPO 9 following Saturday’s semifinal win over Philadelphia.

Following the team’s first home playoff game in October, he recalled the previous season: “Last time we lost against Philadelphia, it was horrible! And the worst part is that it was at the last minute.”

The Florence fifth grader is a fan on a mission. This summer, MLS 2023 MVP Luciano Acosta gifted Dorian his bright orange pinnie.

“I made my goal to get the whole team of FC Cincinnati to sign this,” Dorian said.

So far, he’s got everyone from Celentano and Gaddis to Kubo and Moreno. He waits for them to head into the locker room after the match, and then flags them down with the help of his parents.

“I need to say sorry to all of the players for yelling,” said Avril Pardo, Dorian’s mother. “But this is my boy.”

Dorian is such a dedicated fan, he even got a haircut to match midfielder Álvaro Barreal, although he’s still waiting for his autograph.

"I just always wished for a Mohawk that wasn't so spiky, and that's when I saw Barreal’s haircut,” he said. “I'm like ‘that's a nice haircut. I actually want it.’ Then I asked my parents and they said ok, because it's sometimes not so good to go with a mohawk.”

Dorian dreams of playing for FC Cincinnati some day and plays in a league his age to work toward that goal. He usually plays midfield and defense.

His family plans to be at Saturday’s Eastern Conference final against the Columbus Crew. Dorian said he knows the importance of a vibrant atmosphere in TQL stadium and plans to continue.

“I just would say keep that passion moving and try to win the MLS championship,” Dorian said. “I want this jersey to be the MLS champions of 2023.”