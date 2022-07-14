CINCINNATI — Luciano Acosta is a 2022 MLS All-Star, Major League Soccer announced Tuesday.

The FC Cincinnati midfielder was a coach's selection for the Aug. 10 All-Star Game — marking not only his first All-Star selection, but the first MLS All-Star selection in club history.

Acosta leads the league in assists and total goal contribution. FCC said he has produced a goal or assist in all seven of the team's wins this season.

Since joining the club prior to the 2021 season, Acosta has made 50 regular season appearances and recorded 20 assists, more than any other player. He was also named MLS Player of the Month in June for his four goal contributions in 137 minutes of play.

Acosta is one of 14 players making their All-Star debut this year. The three-day MLS All-Star event will take place in Minnesota Aug. 8-10, with this season's game taking place at Allianz Field.

