CINCINNATI — A new hotel is coming to Cincinnati's West End.

FC Cincinnati is teaming up with the man behind popular Over-The-Rhine bar Ghost Baby to create a hotel just north of TQL Stadium. The partnership between the team and Josh Heuser's The Compendium LLC will be a "contemporary, design-forward hotel concept" along Central Parkway — near attractions like Findlay Market and Cincinnati Music Hall.

"We envision the area north of the stadium to be a destination neighborhood where people will live, work, visit and have fun," FC Cincinnati CEO Jeff Berding said in a release. "We are excited to partner with Josh Heuser and share his vision to bring a unique hotel-lifestyle concept to Cincinnati and anchor for this new neighborhood."

Heuser said The Compendium is focused on bringing elevated designs and top-notch service to both locals and tourists. The Compendium will partner with minority and small business groups while putting the new hotel together.

"Our new venture signals an important step forward in our future city’s lifestyle and culture evolution," Heuser said.

The new hotel, located between TQL Stadium and Liberty Street, is set to open in late 2024.

READ MORE

OTR's Ghost Baby named one of 2022's 'Best Bars in America'

Award-winning mixologist Molly Wellmann sells popular bar Japp's

Cincinnati Burger Week 2022: Everything you need to know, top 9 burgers to eat