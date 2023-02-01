Here's how you can watch FC Cincinnati's matches this year

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati's 2023 season is just under a month away from beginning and fans of the team — and all of MLS — will have to watch games a little differently this season.

All MLS matches will exclusively air on MLS Season Pass, which will serve every club team and fans in over 100 countries. Prior to this new subscription service, FC Cincinnati's matches were aired for free on the local CW station.

MLS Season Pass is exclusively available on Apple TV, which is available on all Apple devices, gaming consoles, smart TVs and on its website.

With monthly ($14.99 per month) and yearly ($99 per year) subscriptions available, FCC fans can watch every match, including playoff matches.

For those subscribed to Apple TV+, you can save some money with prices set at $12.99 per month or $79 for the whole season. Season ticket holders will also receive one subscription to MLS Season Pass with their season ticket purchase.

Some MLS and League Cup matches will also be available at no additional cost to Apple TV+ subscribers, with a limited number of matches for free on the Apple TV app.

The Orange and Blue kick its 2023 season off — at TQL Stadium for the first time — on Saturday, Feb. 25 against the Houston Dynamo FC. That season-opening match will be available for free on Apple TV+, and FCC's schedule specifies what matches are available to watch for free or strictly on MLS Season Pass.

FC Cincinnati wrapped its 2022 season with an appearance in the club's first ever MLS playoffs. They were ultimately defeated in the second round by the Philadelphia Union.