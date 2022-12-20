FC Cincinnati 2023 season kicks off at home for first time

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati will kick off its 2023 season with a home game for the first time since the Orange and Blue was formed.

The combination season/home opener will take place at TQL Stadium, where FC Cincinnati will face Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday, Feb. 25.

The annual Hell is Real Derby against the Columbus Crew will happen first on May 20 at TQL Stadium and then on August 20 at Lower.com Field in Columbus.

Single match tickets for the season will go on sale to the general public on January 27.

Here's a look at the rest of the 2023 season schedule:

FC Cincinnati



FC Cincinnati wrapped its 2022 season with an appearance in the club's first MLS playoff game, but they ultimately lost to the New York Red Bulls and were knocked from the tournament.