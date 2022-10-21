FC Cincinnati's season ends with 1-0 loss to Philadelphia Union in semifinals

CHESTER, Penn. — FC Cincinnati was unable to pull off another comeback in their second-ever MLS Cup playoffs match.

The No. 1 seed Philadelphia Union defeated FCC 1-0 at Subaru Park Thursday night. The lone goal of the match came from Leon Flach in the 59th minute. The goal was Flach's first during the playoffs.

After the goal, fans in the stadium could be heard chanting, "Go back to Ohio" to the FCC faithful who traveled to Chester to cheer on the Orange and Blue.

Cincinnati had plenty of chances to score an equalizer, but could not even the score thanks to Union goalkeeper Andre Blake's excellent play. The reigning Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year had three huge saves, each of which was followed by "MVP" chants from the crowd.

This is the first time FCC has lost to Philadelphia this season. Their first meeting in June ended in a draw, while Cincinnati won at home this August, 3-1.

While the two sides were adversaries Thursday night, the clubs have several ties. FC Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said earlier in the week he speaks with Union coach Jim Curtin weekly.

"There’s been a couple text messages just as far as the playoffs, the games we’re watching. It doesn’t shut off. We’re not like that," Noonan said Tuesday. As we get closer to kickoff, there will be less communication. Then we’ll pick it back up after the game."

The outcome was not what any FCC fan hoped for, but the team's improvements under Noonan — which includes the club's first MLS All-Star in Luciano Acosta and first playoff win — shows promise.