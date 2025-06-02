Four FC Cincinnati players earn international call-ups for June matches

CINCINNATI — Four FC Cincinnati players have received call-ups during the June FIFA International Window, the club announced in a press release.

Defenders Miles Robinson and Teenage Hadebe, forward Stefan Chirila, and FC Cincinnati 2 defender Amir Daley will all join their respective national team camps.

Miles Robinson will be with the U.S. Men’s National Team in Chicago for a training camp. The national team is set to play two matches: one against Türkiye on June 7 in East Hartford, Connecticut, and another against Switzerland on June 10 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Robinson aims to secure a spot on Mauricio Pochettino’s roster for the CONCACAF Gold Cup, having been named to the U.S. roster in the last two editions of the tournament, in 2021 and 2023.

Teenage Hadebe will travel with the Zimbabwe national team for two matches against Burkina Faso and Niger. Both matches will take place in Morocco.

Hadebe recently competed in the last two matches of Zimbabwe's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying campaign in November.

Stefan Chirila will join the Romania U18 National Team for a training camp in Czechia, where they will play two matches against the host country on June 4 and June 7.

Since joining FC Cincinnati in 2025, Chirila made his Major League Soccer debut on February 22 against the New York Red Bulls and has since made two appearances.

Additionally, Amir Daley has been selected to the Antigua and Barbuda senior team roster ahead of the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches. Antigua and Barbuda will face Cuba and Honduras on June 6 and June 10, marking Daley’s first international call-up to the senior team.

He has made 32 appearances for FC Cincinnati 2, scoring five goals and providing four assists. Daley made his first team debut in February, playing 53 minutes against FC Motagua in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup.