Gabriel Pirani, Connor Antley score in first half as D.C. United tops Cincinnati 2-1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Gabriel Pirani and defender Connor Antley scored first-half goals and Luis Barraza made them stand up for D.C. United in a 2-1 victory over FC Cincinnati on Saturday night.

Pirani scored off a free kick from defender David Schnegg in the 2nd minute to give DC United the lead. It was the second goal this season for Pirani and Schnegg's assist was his fourth in his first full season in the league.

Kévin Denkey answered in the 15th minute for Cincinnati to tie it — using an assist from Evander Da Silva Ferreira — his sixth — to find the net for the 10th time in 16 career appearances.

DC United regained the lead in the 19th minute on the first career goal by defender Conner Antley and took a 2-1 advantage into halftime. Pirani collected his third assist and defender Aaron Herrera snagged his third. Antley has nine starts in 13 appearances in his two seasons in the league.

DC United ends a five-match winless run while extending Cincinnati's to four. DC United scored just one goal in the skid.

Barraza stopped three shots in goal in the 10th start of his first season with DC United (4-7-6).

Roman Celantano finished with three saves for Cincinnati (9-5-3).

Cincinnati beat D.C. United 1-0 in Washington on April 12.

DC United returns home to play the Chicago Fire on Saturday. Cincinnati is idle until June 14 when it travels to play the New England Revolution.