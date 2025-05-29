'I don't deserve that' | Lucho Acosta booed in his return to TQL Stadium

CINCINNATI — Luciano Acosta faced a chorus of boos in his return to TQL Stadium Wednesday night.

Acosta, a former captain and 2023 MVP with FC Cincinnati, returned for the first time since being traded to Dallas after four seasons in Orange and Blue.

From his introduction pre-game, to his first free kicks and corner kicks in front of The Bailey, fans were not shy about voicing their displeasure in how things worked out. As Acosta walked to take an early first-half corner kick in front of The Bailey, the 3,000-strong section of TQL Stadium featuring its most dedicated fans, he was visibly affected by the reaction. He furled his lip and walked with his head down.

The boos continued just about every time he touched the ball, and a particularly notable exchange happened also early in the first half when Acosta fouled long-time teammate Alvas Powell. Powell came back and fouled him harder a few sequences later, and received a Yellow Card.

FC Dallas' first free kick of the game is taken by Lucho Acosta — To the sound of boos throughout TQL Stadium.

After the game, Acosta wasn't happy with the response.

"(The fans) boo to me, but I don't deserve that," Acosta said in a postgame interview. "I bring the Supporter's Shield here and they should be better, like, more grateful."

When our Caleb Noe asked him if he had anything to say to fans, Acosta was short with his response.

"I don't need to say nothing," Acosta said.

You can watch his full interview below:

Lucho Acosta reacts to boos in TQL Stadium return

It's relentless.



The Bailey is booing every time Lucho Acosta touches the ball — Especially on free/corner kicks.



One fan taped "Evander" over "Acosta" on the back of his jersey.



⬇️You can see one fan “tip his cap” to Lucho in this photo & video.

… While another fan held up —… pic.twitter.com/eILlt5mEtX — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) May 29, 2025

Defender Sebastien Ibeagha scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time to rally for a 3-3 draw in a night that Acosta was otherwise ineffective.

The rest of this story is the game wrap written by the Associated Press

Ibeagha's goal came with assists from Patrickson Delgado and Ramiro Benetti after Gerardo Valenzuela scored his fourth goal — unassisted in the 86th to give Cincinnati the lead.

It was the first goal this season for Ibeagha and his fourth in 171 career appearances. Delgado's helper was his first this season and Benetti's was the first of his career in his 14th appearance.

Cincinnati grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 30th minute on Pavel Bucha's first goal this season. DeAndre Yedlin notched his third assist and Luca Orellano his second.

Kévin Denkey scored on a penalty kick in the 42nd minute for a 2-0 advantage at halftime. Denkey's ninth goal came after he was fouled by Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes.

Dallas pulled within 2-1 five minutes into the second half when Petar Musa used an assist from defender Shaq Moore to score his fourth goal this season and his 20th in 42 career appearances. Moore's assist was his first of the campaign.

Anderson Julio found the net for the fourth time to tie it 2-2 in the 68th minute.

Roman Celantano totaled two saves for Cincinnati (9-4-3).

Paes saved five shots for Dallas (4-6-5) and had the only save in the first half.

Cincinnati is 5-0-2 at home this season and 8-0-2 when scoring first. The club is 14-4-5 all time against Western Conference opponents under head coach Pat Noonan.

Dallas made its first trip to Cincinnati after posting a win and a draw at home in the first two matchups.

Dallas will host the Philadelphia Union on Saturday. Cincinnati plays visiting D.C. United on Saturday.