FC Cincinnati's Luca Orellano awarded the 2024 MLS Goal of the Year

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati is still working on winning the 2024 MLS Cup, but one FCC player won a coveted MLS award Wednesday.

Forward Luca Orellano was awarded the 2024 AT&T MLS Goal of the Year.

The 24-year-old received the honor for his deep free kick goal from behind the half-field line against CF Montreal on Aug. 31.

He shot this from the parking lot! 🤯



Luca Orellano's DEEP strike is the @ATT Goal of the Year.

In a press release, FC Cincinnati said the free kick tracked 79.81 yards, which is the longest free-kick goal since the MLS began tracking the stat in 2010.

The Orange and Blue beat Montreal 4-1 in the match. Orellano also had a previous free-kick goal in the match alongside goals from Kevin Kelsy and Sergio Santos.

The insanely long goal was also Orellano's second goal of the season from more than 40 yards out. The Argentine player also hit a near-midfield goal against the Philadelphia Union on June 19.

This is the second year in a row the Goal of the Year award has gone to an FCC player. In 2023, Luciano Acosta was awarded it for his solo goal against Charlotte FC on Sept. 23, 2023.

The MLS Goal of the Year award is voted on by fans and has been awarded since the league's inaugural 1996 season.

