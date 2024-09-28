TQL Stadium named 1 of 12 host stadiums for FIFA Club World Cup 2025

CINCINNATI — TQL Stadium is set to be a host stadium for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

The home of FC Cincinnati has been named as one of 12 stadiums that will host matches for the cup.

The FIFA Club World Cup will feature the 32 clubs for the first time ever. The 32 teams will be from six confederations: AFC, CAF, Concacaf, CONMEBOL, OFC and UEFA. The tournament's draw is set for December, and just two of the 32 teams have yet to be confirmed: the U.S., which is hosting the tournament, and South America.

The Club World Cup kicks off Sunday, June 15, 2025 and concludes with the Club World Cup Final on July 13 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

“Football is the most popular sport on the planet, and in 2025 a new era for club football will kick off when FIFA stages the greatest, most inclusive and merit-based global club competition right here in the United States,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

It has not been announced which matches will be played at TQL Stadium, but the tournament match schedule is set to be revealed after December's draw.

Other than TQL Stadium and MetLife Stadium, there are 10 other U.S. stadiums that will be venues for the tournament:



Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte)

Rose Bowl Stadium (Los Angeles)

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)

GEODIS Park (Nashville)

Camping World Stadium (Orlando)

Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando)

Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

Lumen Field (Seattle)

Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)

Since its inception in 2021, TQL Stadium has hosted seven international matches, two concerts and several matches for the Orange and Blue, including matches for the Concacaf Champions Cup and the Leagues Cup.

For those interested in registering for FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets, click here.