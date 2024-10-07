FC Cincinnati midfielder on loan in Ecuador involved in fatal crash

CINCINNATI — An FC Cincinnati player on loan to the Ecuadorian Serie A club L.D.U. Quito is in the hospital after a crash that killed one and injured multiple others.

In a statement, FCC said the club was "devastated" to learn midfielder Marco Angulo was involved in a crash in Quito, Ecuador.

"He remains in the care of medical professionals in Quito, and FCC are working to obtain more information and provide any support we can for Marco," FC Cincinnati said. "Our thoughts are with him and his family as we hope for his recovery, and our hearts go out to the families of the deceased and those injured in this tragic accident."

Ecuador newspaper El Universo reported that a black SUV crashed into a bridge under construction on a highway in Quito. The driver, El Universo said, was pronounced dead at the scene. Angulo was among four injured. El Universo said a doctor told them Anuglo had a fractured pelvis and head injuries.

At the age of 20, Angulo was also involved in a serious crash while playing for the Ecuadorian team Independiente del Valle. The sports newspaper Olé reported the driver of the car was killed in the crash, and Agulo was a passenger.

FC Cincinnati acquired the 22-year-old in December 2022, signing him to a contract through the 2025 season with a club option for 2026. He made his debut for the Orange and Blue in March 2023, starting in nine games and playing in 24 overall during the 2023 season. The Ecuador native was loaned out to L.D.U. Quito this season.