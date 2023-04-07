FC Cincinnati to host familiar foe Louisville City FC in U.S. Open Cup

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati will face a familiar foe in the third round of the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

The team announced Thursday it will host Louisville City FC at TQL Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26.

Season ticket holders will have access to a presale window starting at 9 a.m. April 10. Tickets will then go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. April 11. Prices start at $13.

The Orange and Blue most recently took on the side from Louisville in the 2019 Open Cup. They defeated Lou City 2-1 in extra time at Nippert Stadium. They also won 1-0 in the third round of the 2017 Open Cup.

FC Cincinnati has defeated Louisville City FC five times in 11 head-to-head matchups, leading the all-time series. The rivalry between the two teams was one of the most popular in the USL until FC Cincinnati joined the MLS in 2019.

The Open Cup is a knockout competition that includes teams from the MLS, USL Championship and League One divisions, the National Independent Soccer Association, MLS Next Pro and amateur clubs that qualify. The third round of Open Cup play starts the inclusion of MLS clubs. Eight other MLS clubs (the CONCACAF Champions League participants and two best teams in each conference) will join in the Round of 32.

FC Cincinnati has gone as far as the semifinals when in 2017 they topped Columbus Crew SC and Chicago Fire while in the USL.